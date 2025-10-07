Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci

Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci

Save

Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci - Image 2 of 15Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci - Image 3 of 15Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci - Image 4 of 15Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci - Image 5 of 15Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture, Library
Gamboa, Brazil
  • Coordination: Amanda Arcuri, Danilo Filgueiras, Gabriel Martucci
  • Intern: Mariana Guimarães
  • General Construction: Concreto Rosa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Plínio Calil
  • Partnership: Quilombo da Gamboa + Rede Jubileu Sul
  • Promotion: Conselho de Arquitetura e Ubanismo do Rio de Janeiro CAU-RJ
  • City: Gamboa
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Estudio Quadrante

Text description provided by the architects. The Pavilion Library of the Gamboa Quilombo was built from construction workshops, in the model of an experimental site, as part of the Common Housing project_Phase 1: Ground, funded by the Technical Assistance for Social Interest Housing program of the Architecture and Urbanism Council of Rio de Janeiro (ATHIS CAU RJ), focusing on the dissemination of architectural culture.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryBrazil
Cite: "Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci" [Pavilhão Biblioteca Quilombo da Gamboa / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci] 07 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034622/quilombo-da-gamboa-library-pavilion-moradia-comum-lanchonete-lanchonete-amanda-arcuri-plus-danilo-filgueiras-plus-gabriel-martucci> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags