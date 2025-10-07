Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci

+ 10

Category: Cultural Architecture, Library

Coordination: Amanda Arcuri, Danilo Filgueiras, Gabriel Martucci

Intern: Mariana Guimarães

General Construction: Concreto Rosa

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Plínio Calil

Partnership: Quilombo da Gamboa + Rede Jubileu Sul

Promotion: Conselho de Arquitetura e Ubanismo do Rio de Janeiro CAU-RJ

City: Gamboa

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pavilion Library of the Gamboa Quilombo was built from construction workshops, in the model of an experimental site, as part of the Common Housing project_Phase 1: Ground, funded by the Technical Assistance for Social Interest Housing program of the Architecture and Urbanism Council of Rio de Janeiro (ATHIS CAU RJ), focusing on the dissemination of architectural culture.