Quilombo da Gamboa Library Pavilion / Moradia Comum [Lanchonete <> Lanchonete]: Amanda Arcuri + Danilo Filgueiras + Gabriel Martucci

•
Gamboa, Brazil
-
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Estudio Quadrante
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Library
- Coordination: Amanda Arcuri, Danilo Filgueiras, Gabriel Martucci
- Intern: Mariana Guimarães
- General Construction: Concreto Rosa
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: Plínio Calil
- Partnership: Quilombo da Gamboa + Rede Jubileu Sul
- Promotion: Conselho de Arquitetura e Ubanismo do Rio de Janeiro CAU-RJ
- City: Gamboa
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Pavilion Library of the Gamboa Quilombo was built from construction workshops, in the model of an experimental site, as part of the Common Housing project_Phase 1: Ground, funded by the Technical Assistance for Social Interest Housing program of the Architecture and Urbanism Council of Rio de Janeiro (ATHIS CAU RJ), focusing on the dissemination of architectural culture.