Private House in Tskneti / NS Studio

Architects: NS Studio
Photographs:Grigory Sokolinsky
Manufacturers: Vibia, TON, nanimarquina, &Tradition, Cassina, Dune, HAY, Ingo Maurer, MDD, Marset, Midj, Moroso, Nemo, Norman Copennhagen, Ns Product, Stilnovo, TOOY
Lead Architect: Nini Tchanturia
- Category: House Interiors
- Design Team: Nini Tchanturia, Inuki Pitchkhadze
- City: Tbilisi
- Country: Georgia
Text description provided by the architects. The design approach seems to focus on creating a seamless integration between the interior and exterior spaces, with an emphasis on spatial fluidity and visual continuity. The elongated plan of the residence likely informed the layout, fostering a sense of openness while minimizing abrupt divisions between functional zones. The use of neutral tones for the background palette effectively establishes a restrained architectural canvas, allowing for the functional compositions to be articulated through the juxtaposition of contrasting textures, colors, and materials.