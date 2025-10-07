Private House in Tskneti / NS Studio

+ 15

House Interiors • Tbilisi, Georgia Architects: NS Studio

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Grigory Sokolinsky

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Vibia TON nanimarquina &Tradition , Cassina , Dune , HAY , Ingo Maurer , MDD , Marset , Midj , Moroso , Nemo , Norman Copennhagen , Ns Product , Stilnovo , TOOY Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Nini Tchanturia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design approach seems to focus on creating a seamless integration between the interior and exterior spaces, with an emphasis on spatial fluidity and visual continuity. The elongated plan of the residence likely informed the layout, fostering a sense of openness while minimizing abrupt divisions between functional zones. The use of neutral tones for the background palette effectively establishes a restrained architectural canvas, allowing for the functional compositions to be articulated through the juxtaposition of contrasting textures, colors, and materials.