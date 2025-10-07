Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. Georgia
  5. Private House in Tskneti / NS Studio

Private House in Tskneti / NS Studio

Save

Private House in Tskneti / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassPrivate House in Tskneti / NS Studio - Interior Photography, LightingPrivate House in Tskneti / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, CountertopPrivate House in Tskneti / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodPrivate House in Tskneti / NS Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
House Interiors
Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Architects: NS Studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Grigory Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, TON, nanimarquina, &Tradition, Cassina, Dune, HAY, Ingo Maurer, MDD, Marset, Midj, Moroso, Nemo, Norman Copennhagen, Ns Product, Stilnovo, TOOY
  • Lead Architect: Nini Tchanturia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Private House in Tskneti / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© Grigory Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. The design approach seems to focus on creating a seamless integration between the interior and exterior spaces, with an emphasis on spatial fluidity and visual continuity. The elongated plan of the residence likely informed the layout, fostering a sense of openness while minimizing abrupt divisions between functional zones. The use of neutral tones for the background palette effectively establishes a restrained architectural canvas, allowing for the functional compositions to be articulated through the juxtaposition of contrasting textures, colors, and materials.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NS Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsGeorgia
Cite: "Private House in Tskneti / NS Studio" 07 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034610/private-house-in-tskneti-ns-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags