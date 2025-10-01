Apartment 31 / NS Studio

+ 7

Apartment Interiors • Tbilisi, Georgia
Architects: NS Studio

Year: 2023

Photographs: Grigory Sokolinsky

Manufacturers: TON, AMura, FLOS, Nemo, Norman Copennhagen, Ns Product, Stilnovo, TOOY

Lead Architect: Nini Tchanturia

Text description provided by the architects. The Tbilisi apartment is designed to offer a balance of comfort, aesthetic sophistication, and adaptability. Spanning 170 m², the goal was to create a space where the overall design serves as a versatile backdrop, allowing the apartment to shift in character depending on the residents' needs and moods. This is achieved through a carefully chosen combination of materials, colors, and furnishings that can easily be updated or changed, giving the space both functional and visual flexibility.