Apartment 31 / NS Studio

•
Tbilisi, Georgia
-
Architects: NS Studio
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Grigory Sokolinsky
-
Manufacturers: TON, AMura, FLOS, Nemo, Norman Copennhagen, Ns Product, Stilnovo, TOOY
-
Lead Architect: Nini Tchanturia
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Nini Tchanturia, Luka Chaganava
- City: Tbilisi
- Country: Georgia
Text description provided by the architects. The Tbilisi apartment is designed to offer a balance of comfort, aesthetic sophistication, and adaptability. Spanning 170 m², the goal was to create a space where the overall design serves as a versatile backdrop, allowing the apartment to shift in character depending on the residents' needs and moods. This is achieved through a carefully chosen combination of materials, colors, and furnishings that can easily be updated or changed, giving the space both functional and visual flexibility.