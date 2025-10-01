Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Apartment 31 / NS Studio

Apartment 31 / NS Studio - Interior PhotographyApartment 31 / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodApartment 31 / NS Studio - Image 4 of 12Apartment 31 / NS Studio - Interior PhotographyApartment 31 / NS Studio - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartment Interiors
Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Architects: NS Studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Grigory Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TON, AMura, FLOS, Nemo, Norman Copennhagen, Ns Product, Stilnovo, TOOY
  • Lead Architect: Nini Tchanturia
Save this picture!
Apartment 31 / NS Studio - Interior Photography
© Grigory Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. The Tbilisi apartment is designed to offer a balance of comfort, aesthetic sophistication, and adaptability. Spanning 170 m², the goal was to create a space where the overall design serves as a versatile backdrop, allowing the apartment to shift in character depending on the residents' needs and moods. This is achieved through a carefully chosen combination of materials, colors, and furnishings that can easily be updated or changed, giving the space both functional and visual flexibility.

Project gallery

About this office
NS Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsGeorgia
Cite: "Apartment 31 / NS Studio" 01 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034608/apartment-31-ns-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

