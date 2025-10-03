Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
UAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos

UAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos - Image 2 of 22UAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyUAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, GlassUAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos - Image 5 of 22UAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina
  • Architects: Alric Galindez Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  468
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gaston Schouabs
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Galindez, Santiago Alric, Federico Lloveras, Luciano Capaccioli
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Sofia Videla, Agustina Cuoco
  • Technical Team: Pablo Benavides, Arturo Peruzzotti, Eduardo Gleinig
  • City: San Carlos de Bariloche
  • Country: Argentina
UAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos - Image 5 of 22
© Gaston Schouabs

Text description provided by the architects. UAN House is located in an area of low, dense vegetation, with a gentle slope descending toward the street. From an elevated vantage point, one would see breathtaking views of the lake and the Ventana and Catedral hills. To preserve the existing vegetation, the project proposes two volumes: one housing the residence and the other, a garden elevated above the original landscape.

Project gallery

About this office
Alric Galindez Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "UAN House / Alric Galindez Arquitectos" 03 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034601/uan-house-alric-galindez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

