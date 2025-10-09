Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Anchorage Road Artist Studio / Ballman Khapalova

Anchorage Road Artist Studio / Ballman Khapalova

Residential Architecture, Offices
Germantown, United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Anchorage Road Artist Studio is a 680-square-foot painting studio and office for artist Natasha Sweeten. The goal was to create an economical and efficient building that opened up to north and south light for different tasks, in turn maximizing connection to the surrounding landscape and creating a private, protected space for creative work.

Ballman Khapalova
Top #Tags