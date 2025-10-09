Anchorage Road Artist Studio / Ballman Khapalova

•
Germantown, United States
-
Architects: Ballman Khapalova
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ballman Khapalova
-
- Category: Residential Architecture, Offices
- Design Team: Ballman Khapalova
- General Contractor : Rock-N-Renovations
- City: Germantown
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Anchorage Road Artist Studio is a 680-square-foot painting studio and office for artist Natasha Sweeten. The goal was to create an economical and efficient building that opened up to north and south light for different tasks, in turn maximizing connection to the surrounding landscape and creating a private, protected space for creative work.