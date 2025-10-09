Anchorage Road Artist Studio / Ballman Khapalova

+ 18

Category: Residential Architecture, Offices

Design Team: Ballman Khapalova

General Contractor : Rock-N-Renovations

City: Germantown

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The Anchorage Road Artist Studio is a 680-square-foot painting studio and office for artist Natasha Sweeten. The goal was to create an economical and efficient building that opened up to north and south light for different tasks, in turn maximizing connection to the surrounding landscape and creating a private, protected space for creative work.