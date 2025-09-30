Longchamp Boutique / Heatherwick Studio

+ 12

Category: Commercial Architecture, Store

Design Team: Heatherwick Studio

City: New York

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Heatherwick Studio has once again partnered with Parisian fashion house Longchamp, this time to transform its flagship store in New York City, where design, storytelling, and heritage converge. Heatherwick Studio has once again partnered with Parisian fashion house Longchamp, this time to transform its flagship store in New York City, where design, storytelling, and heritage converge. Originally conceived as Longchamp's 100th boutique, La Maison Unique quickly became a downtown landmark, celebrated for its sculptural steel staircase and immersive design that blurred the boundaries between architecture and theatre.