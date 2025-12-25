Services Pavilion / VDV ARQ

•
Bella Vista, Argentina
-
Architects: VDV ARQ
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Federico Cairoli
- Category: Community Center
- Author: Victor Della Vecchia
- Collaborators: Maximiliano Mazitelli
- Structural Engineering: Sabastian Martelli
- City: Bella Vista
- Country: Argentina
In our practice, the pavilion is not a closed typology, but rather an open way of being in the territory. An architecture that does not seek to impose itself, but to enable relationships. Between the inside and the outside, between the collective and the intimate, the pavilion is always a porous structure, available, in dialogue with its surroundings.