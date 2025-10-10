Salinas del Rey Water Sports Center / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti

+ 27

Category: Recreation & Training

Work Team: Luis Guillermo Barrera, Juan Sebastián Peréz Pareja, Elena Mancipe, Rachith Samir

Topography: Topoalum - Alba Lucia Vargas

Structural Engineering: CNI Ingenieros - Nicolás Par

Landscaping: Melissa Naranjo

Electrical Design: Katronika - Ing. Jaider Daniel Zambrano

Air Conditioning Design: Serviparamo – Ing. Álvaro Fernández

Telecommunications Design: Telemarcar – Ing. Guido Mercado

Plumbing Design: PCH – Camilo Osorio

Environmental Management Plan: Serambiente – Hernando López

Soil Survey: Consultech – Nyra Suárez

Geometric Design: MB Ingeniería vial – Otto Mora

Human Security Design: AGR – Erika Chica

Gas Design: Tecnosoft – Nicolás Rodríguez

City: Juan de Acosta

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. The beaches of Salinas del Rey are considered the second-best location internationally for kitesurfing due to the excellent bioclimatic and atmospheric conditions of the area. This project arises from the need to install high-quality sports equipment to meet the tourist demand of water sports enthusiasts.