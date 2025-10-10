Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Salinas del Rey Water Sports Center / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Recreation & Training
Juan de Acosta, Colombia
  • Architects: DEB, El Equipo Mazzanti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Monica Barreneche, Sebastian Franco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eternit, Serye
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Ricardo Marino, Catherine Jessurum, Giancarlo Mazzanti
  • Work Team: Luis Guillermo Barrera, Juan Sebastián Peréz Pareja, Elena Mancipe, Rachith Samir
  • Topography: Topoalum - Alba Lucia Vargas
  • Structural Engineering: CNI Ingenieros - Nicolás Par
  • Landscaping: Melissa Naranjo
  • Electrical Design: Katronika - Ing. Jaider Daniel Zambrano
  • Air Conditioning Design: Serviparamo – Ing. Álvaro Fernández
  • Telecommunications Design: Telemarcar – Ing. Guido Mercado
  • Plumbing Design: PCH – Camilo Osorio
  • Environmental Management Plan: Serambiente – Hernando López
  • Soil Survey: Consultech – Nyra Suárez
  • Geometric Design: MB Ingeniería vial – Otto Mora
  • Human Security Design: AGR – Erika Chica
  • Gas Design: Tecnosoft – Nicolás Rodríguez
  • City: Juan de Acosta
  • Country: Colombia
Salinas del Rey Water Sports Center / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti - Image 8 of 32
© Sebastian Franco

Text description provided by the architects. The beaches of Salinas del Rey are considered the second-best location internationally for kitesurfing due to the excellent bioclimatic and atmospheric conditions of the area. This project arises from the need to install high-quality sports equipment to meet the tourist demand of water sports enthusiasts.

About this office
El Equipo Mazzanti
DEB
Cite: "Salinas del Rey Water Sports Center / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti" 10 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

