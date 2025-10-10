Salinas del Rey Water Sports Center / DEB + El Equipo Mazzanti

•
Juan de Acosta, Colombia
-
Architects: DEB, El Equipo Mazzanti
- Area: 2190 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Monica Barreneche, Sebastian Franco
-
Manufacturers: Eternit, Serye
-
Lead Architects: Francisco Ricardo Marino, Catherine Jessurum, Giancarlo Mazzanti
- Category: Recreation & Training
- Work Team: Luis Guillermo Barrera, Juan Sebastián Peréz Pareja, Elena Mancipe, Rachith Samir
- Topography: Topoalum - Alba Lucia Vargas
- Structural Engineering: CNI Ingenieros - Nicolás Par
- Landscaping: Melissa Naranjo
- Electrical Design: Katronika - Ing. Jaider Daniel Zambrano
- Air Conditioning Design: Serviparamo – Ing. Álvaro Fernández
- Telecommunications Design: Telemarcar – Ing. Guido Mercado
- Plumbing Design: PCH – Camilo Osorio
- Environmental Management Plan: Serambiente – Hernando López
- Soil Survey: Consultech – Nyra Suárez
- Geometric Design: MB Ingeniería vial – Otto Mora
- Human Security Design: AGR – Erika Chica
- Gas Design: Tecnosoft – Nicolás Rodríguez
- City: Juan de Acosta
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. The beaches of Salinas del Rey are considered the second-best location internationally for kitesurfing due to the excellent bioclimatic and atmospheric conditions of the area. This project arises from the need to install high-quality sports equipment to meet the tourist demand of water sports enthusiasts.