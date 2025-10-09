House 258 / Cornetta Arquitetura

+ 15

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Luigi Borges, Renan Antiqueira

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DRC Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Latar Engenharia

General Construction: Cazes

City: São Roque

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a steeply sloped lot, House 258 arises from the principle of designing appropriately for the place, occupying the land and landscape with subtlety and respect while preserving the existing grove on the property. The result is an architecture that, on one side, opens up to the sunset and the surrounding valley, with its facade marked by the golden tones of concrete under the evening light, and on the other, immerses itself in the shaded and silent forest, illuminated by the filtered light of the treetops.