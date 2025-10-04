Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Kivikhusen / STADSTUDIO

Kivikhusen / STADSTUDIO

Residential Architecture, Houses
Sweden
  Architects: STADSTUDIO
  Area: 3300
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: STADSTUDIO, Olof Nilsson Johanna Jonsson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ballingslöv, Hunton, Interni, Masonite Beams, Nordan, Organowood, PREFA, WISAPLYWOOD, YALE HOME
  Lead Team: Alexander Lenre Simittchiev
  Design Team: Håkan Forss, Jarand Nå
  Landscape Architecture: Landskapsgruppen
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bengt Sjöberg Byggkonsult
  Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AFRY
  Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sweco, YHRC
  Project Management: Stefan Klemt AB
  General Constructing: Sätofta Gruppen
  Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the picturesque heart of Österlen, where the cultural landscape converges with the sea, lies "Kivikhusen". This development features a thoughtfully designed, small-scale community comprising 33 wooden houses, garden rooms, and interconnected street spaces that seamlessly link to Kivik's historic village core. The built environment is intricately woven with nearby vegetation and draws inspiration from the traditional Skåne style of framed courtyards. The spatial arrangement of the buildings not only creates inviting walking paths and communal gathering spots but also shapes the communal apple orchard, which serves as a centerpiece for the area. The topographical features of the landscape are accentuated by the orderly composition of the built environment and its dynamic roofscape.

STADSTUDIO
Wood

