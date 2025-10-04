Kivikhusen / STADSTUDIO

-
Architects: STADSTUDIO
- Area: 3300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:STADSTUDIO, Olof Nilsson Johanna Jonsson
-
Manufacturers: Ballingslöv, Hunton, Interni, Masonite Beams, Nordan, Organowood, PREFA, WISAPLYWOOD, YALE HOME
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Alexander Lenre Simittchiev
- Design Team: Håkan Forss, Jarand Nå
- Landscape Architecture: Landskapsgruppen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bengt Sjöberg Byggkonsult
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AFRY
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sweco, YHRC
- Project Management: Stefan Klemt AB
- General Constructing: Sätofta Gruppen,
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the picturesque heart of Österlen, where the cultural landscape converges with the sea, lies "Kivikhusen". This development features a thoughtfully designed, small-scale community comprising 33 wooden houses, garden rooms, and interconnected street spaces that seamlessly link to Kivik's historic village core. The built environment is intricately woven with nearby vegetation and draws inspiration from the traditional Skåne style of framed courtyards. The spatial arrangement of the buildings not only creates inviting walking paths and communal gathering spots but also shapes the communal apple orchard, which serves as a centerpiece for the area. The topographical features of the landscape are accentuated by the orderly composition of the built environment and its dynamic roofscape.