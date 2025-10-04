Kivikhusen / STADSTUDIO

+ 25

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Alexander Lenre Simittchiev

Design Team: Håkan Forss, Jarand Nå

Landscape Architecture: Landskapsgruppen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bengt Sjöberg Byggkonsult

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AFRY

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sweco, YHRC

Project Management: Stefan Klemt AB

General Constructing: Sätofta Gruppen,

Country: Sweden

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the picturesque heart of Österlen, where the cultural landscape converges with the sea, lies "Kivikhusen". This development features a thoughtfully designed, small-scale community comprising 33 wooden houses, garden rooms, and interconnected street spaces that seamlessly link to Kivik's historic village core. The built environment is intricately woven with nearby vegetation and draws inspiration from the traditional Skåne style of framed courtyards. The spatial arrangement of the buildings not only creates inviting walking paths and communal gathering spots but also shapes the communal apple orchard, which serves as a centerpiece for the area. The topographical features of the landscape are accentuated by the orderly composition of the built environment and its dynamic roofscape.