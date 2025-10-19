Bois Canal Footbridge / Oatmeal Studio

•
Cormoranche-sur-Saône, France
-
Architects: Oatmeal Studio
- Area: 30 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:François Baudry
-
Manufacturers: SMART UP VICAT
- Category: Bridges, Pedestrian Bridge
- Office Lead Architects: Thomas Motrieux, Antoine Sintes
- Design Team: A.TM
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: IXO
- General Contractor: BGL
- City: Cormoranche-sur-Saône
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The construction project of the pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Bois Canal is located in Cormoranche-sur-Saône (France), along the Voie Bleue, a route that follows the Saône River from Lyon to Épinal.