World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Belarus
  Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin

Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin

Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin - Image 2 of 20Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sofa, LightingBlondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin - Interior Photography, ChairBlondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin - Image 5 of 20Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Minsk, Belarus
  • Architects: Vlad Kudin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lizaveta Kulenenok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, 101 COPENHAGEN, Flos, Lumina México, Tres
Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin - Image 2 of 20
© Lizaveta Kulenenok

Text description provided by the architects. The Blondie Space project is a 70 sq. m apartment in Minsk for busy clients who need a minimalist, airy pied-à-terre. The core concept was to overcome the spatial limitations of a standard new-build apartment—with its low ceilings and compact footprint—and create a profound sense of spaciousness, light, and tranquility. The inspiration drew from a strict minimalist ethos, focusing on a muted material palette, custom-designed asymmetric furniture, and bold art objects to add character without visual clutter.

Project gallery

About this office
Vlad Kudin
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin " 08 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034555/blondie-space-apartment-vlad-kudin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

