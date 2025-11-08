Blondie Space Apartment / Vlad Kudin

-
Architects: Vlad Kudin
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Lizaveta Kulenenok
-
Manufacturers: JUNG, 101 COPENHAGEN, Flos, Lumina México, Tres
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Vlad Kudin
- City: Minsk
- Country: Belarus
Text description provided by the architects. The Blondie Space project is a 70 sq. m apartment in Minsk for busy clients who need a minimalist, airy pied-à-terre. The core concept was to overcome the spatial limitations of a standard new-build apartment—with its low ceilings and compact footprint—and create a profound sense of spaciousness, light, and tranquility. The inspiration drew from a strict minimalist ethos, focusing on a muted material palette, custom-designed asymmetric furniture, and bold art objects to add character without visual clutter.