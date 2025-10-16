Winery Tenute Maestrale / Spaziozero + X Architekten

•
Donori, Italy
-
Architects: Spaziozero, X Architekten
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Giaime Meloni
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Winery, Infrastructure
- Design Team: Spaziozero, X Architekten
- City: Donori
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The new winery is located on the northern edge of the Donori area, in southern Sardinia, characterized by orderly rows of vineyards and olive groves, evidence of intense human activity that has profoundly shaped the land.