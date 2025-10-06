Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. France
  5. Vertime Hotel / Block Architectes

Vertime Hotel / Block Architectes

Save

Vertime Hotel / Block Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BalconyVertime Hotel / Block Architectes - Interior Photography, Table, ChairVertime Hotel / Block Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairVertime Hotel / Block Architectes - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, TableVertime Hotel / Block Architectes - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture
Les Sables-d'Olonne, France
  • Architects: Block Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolas Anetson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Technal, Duravit, Artek, BIOGROUP, CMF, Casalgrande Padana, Ege Carpets, Griesser, HAY, HK Living, HVA, Knauf, Kone, Lambert et fils, MARRAZZI, PRB, PREFA, Record, THE SOCIALITE FAMILY, +1
  • Lead Architects: Benoit Fillon, Alexandre Ciancio, Nancy Roquet
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vertime Hotel / Block Architectes - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Nicolas Anetson

Text description provided by the architects. Vertime offers a multifaceted and versatile program: at once a hotel, bar, restaurant, pool, workspace, meeting place, and living space. More than a venue, it is a large villa with a warm, family-oriented spirit. The site's main constraint is also its greatest strength: located at the entrance of the city on a busy boulevard, it enjoys immediate proximity to the Olonna marina and the Vendée Globe pontoon. The challenge was to build a strong relationship with the port while shielding the project from the boulevard's nuisances. A landmark building, Vertime embodies a new and dynamic identity while remaining rooted in the history of seaside architecture.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Block Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Vertime Hotel / Block Architectes" 06 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034550/vertime-hotel-block-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags