Vertime Hotel / Block Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. Vertime offers a multifaceted and versatile program: at once a hotel, bar, restaurant, pool, workspace, meeting place, and living space. More than a venue, it is a large villa with a warm, family-oriented spirit. The site's main constraint is also its greatest strength: located at the entrance of the city on a busy boulevard, it enjoys immediate proximity to the Olonna marina and the Vendée Globe pontoon. The challenge was to build a strong relationship with the port while shielding the project from the boulevard's nuisances. A landmark building, Vertime embodies a new and dynamic identity while remaining rooted in the history of seaside architecture.