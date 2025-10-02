House in Brianza / Studio Gerosa

•
Como, Italy
-
Architects: Studio Gerosa
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Giacomo Albo
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Andrea Gerosa, Franco Gerosa, Valerio Cozzi
- Office Lead Architects: Andrea Gerosa
- Landscape: Valerio Cozzi
- Electrical And Special Systems Design: p.i. Luca Gaffuri - Studio Tcl
- Mechanical, Plumbing And Energy Systems Design: p.i. Ernesto Galli - Studio Citi
- City: Como
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architect Andrea Gerosa and engineer-architect Franco Gerosa, House in Brianza is a contemporary villa located near Lake Como, where a large, glazed façade and windows visually dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior.