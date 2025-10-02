Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo

Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo

Save

Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo - Exterior PhotographyMoon Pavilion / Atelier Guo - Image 3 of 44Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo - Interior PhotographyMoon Pavilion / Atelier Guo - Exterior Photography, GardenMoon Pavilion / Atelier Guo - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavilion
Huizhou, China
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Project Architect: Xu Peiyao
  • Site Architect: Xu Peiyao
  • Design Team: Guo Liaohui, Xu Peiyao, Wang Wenkai, Xu Yanjun
  • Artists: Gao Meilin, Xu Gang
  • Client: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Technology Co., Ltd..
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo - Image 7 of 44
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The "Moon Pavilion" was conceived in response to an ancient Chinese verse depicting a poet, intoxicated and smiling amid a field of flowers. Rather than translating this imagery literally into architectural form, the designers used an abandoned greenhouse as their point of departure, layering onto it abstractions and recombinations of spatial and figurative motifs—water, moon, flower, and boat.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Guo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina
Cite: "Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo" 02 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034543/moon-pavilion-atelier-guo> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hao Chen

明月坞 / 郭廖辉工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags