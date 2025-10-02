Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo

-
Architects: Atelier Guo
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Hao Chen, Yumeng Zhu
Manufacturers: SHANGHAI HUILI-TUVGAL SHEETS CO., LTD.
Lead Architect: Guo Liaohui
Text description provided by the architects. The "Moon Pavilion" was conceived in response to an ancient Chinese verse depicting a poet, intoxicated and smiling amid a field of flowers. Rather than translating this imagery literally into architectural form, the designers used an abandoned greenhouse as their point of departure, layering onto it abstractions and recombinations of spatial and figurative motifs—water, moon, flower, and boat.