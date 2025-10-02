Moon Pavilion / Atelier Guo

+ 39

Category: Pavilion

Project Architect: Xu Peiyao

Site Architect: Xu Peiyao

Design Team: Guo Liaohui, Xu Peiyao, Wang Wenkai, Xu Yanjun

Artists: Gao Meilin, Xu Gang

Client: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Technology Co., Ltd..

City: Huizhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The "Moon Pavilion" was conceived in response to an ancient Chinese verse depicting a poet, intoxicated and smiling amid a field of flowers. Rather than translating this imagery literally into architectural form, the designers used an abandoned greenhouse as their point of departure, layering onto it abstractions and recombinations of spatial and figurative motifs—water, moon, flower, and boat.