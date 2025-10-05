Second Restroom on Wuhan Luke Island / Atelier Palimpsest

+ 26

Category: Landscape Architecture

Design Team: LIANG Xi, DU Nan, JIANG Zongshui, SONG Jilai, LIU Yingyi, HUANG Ruiting

Project Management: Chengdu Wide Horizon Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Construction Contractor: Hubei Tianmai Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

Exterior Construction Drawing Design: Sichuan Zhongheng Zhuke Survey and Design Co., Ltd

Architectural Construction Drawing Design: Shanghai Lianchuang Design Group Co., Ltd

Landscape Architecture: WTD Weitu Design

Lighting Design: Atelier Palimpsest

Client Design Management: LUO Xi, LIANG Xinyin, LIANG Jiahao, ZHOU Xiaoya (Luhu Cultural Tourism)

City: Wuhan

Country: China

From Restroom to Waystation - In recent years, our studio has designed a series of small-scale public restrooms through various competitions and commissions. These designs have incorporated varying degrees of public functions—such as rest areas for sanitation workers, auxiliary spaces, and vending areas—continually transforming the conventional concept of restroom spaces across different contexts. For this project, the client initially requested event storage space for Luke Island. Later, owing to the restroom's favorable location, a temporary office space was incorporated as well. Thus, the public restroom has gradually evolved into a compact, multi-functional public infrastructure, continually expanding the possibilities of design.