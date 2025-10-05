Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Second Restroom on Wuhan Luke Island / Atelier Palimpsest

Second Restroom on Wuhan Luke Island / Atelier Palimpsest

Second Restroom on Wuhan Luke Island / Atelier Palimpsest

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture
Wuhan, China
  • Interior Designers: Atelier Palimpsest
  Area:  295
  Year:  2025
  Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Lead Architects: Zongjie KOU
  • Design Team: LIANG Xi, DU Nan, JIANG Zongshui, SONG Jilai, LIU Yingyi, HUANG Ruiting
  • Project Management: Chengdu Wide Horizon Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Contractor: Hubei Tianmai Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Exterior Construction Drawing Design: Sichuan Zhongheng Zhuke Survey and Design Co., Ltd
  • Architectural Construction Drawing Design: Shanghai Lianchuang Design Group Co., Ltd
  • Landscape Architecture: WTD Weitu Design
  • Lighting Design: Atelier Palimpsest
  • Client Design Management: LUO Xi, LIANG Xinyin, LIANG Jiahao, ZHOU Xiaoya (Luhu Cultural Tourism)
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
Second Restroom on Wuhan Luke Island / Atelier Palimpsest - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Arch-Exist

From Restroom to Waystation - In recent years, our studio has designed a series of small-scale public restrooms through various competitions and commissions. These designs have incorporated varying degrees of public functions—such as rest areas for sanitation workers, auxiliary spaces, and vending areas—continually transforming the conventional concept of restroom spaces across different contexts. For this project, the client initially requested event storage space for Luke Island. Later, owing to the restroom's favorable location, a temporary office space was incorporated as well. Thus, the public restroom has gradually evolved into a compact, multi-functional public infrastructure, continually expanding the possibilities of design.

Project gallery

Atelier Palimpsest
Cite: "Second Restroom on Wuhan Luke Island / Atelier Palimpsest" 05 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

© Arch-Exist

武汉麓客岛二号卫生间设计 / 变余构造

