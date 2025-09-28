House in La Siria 02 / Plan:b arquitectos

+ 21

Houses • Amaga, Colombia Architects: Plan:b arquitectos

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Arango

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alfarera Pueblo Viejo , Casa Medina , Corona , ROSAGRES

Category: Houses

Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa

Project Management: Carlos Blanco, Daniel Monroy

Team: Laura Correa, Verónica Mesa

Structural Design: CNI

General Contractor : Plomada Constructores

Swimming Pool Builder: Caputi Vieira

Client: Familia Sanín Pacheco

City: Amaga

Country: Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We distribute the program of this house into two parallel brick volumes, articulated by an elongated courtyard. In the northern strip, we locate the private areas (bathrooms and bedrooms), and in the southern strip, we place the social areas (living room, dining room, kitchen).