World
House in La Siria 02 / Plan:b arquitectos

House in La Siria 02 / Plan:b arquitectos

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Amaga, Colombia
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Alejandro Arango
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Alfarera Pueblo Viejo, Casa Medina, Corona, ROSAGRES
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Project Management: Carlos Blanco, Daniel Monroy
  • Team: Laura Correa, Verónica Mesa
  • Structural Design: CNI
  • General Contractor : Plomada Constructores
  • Swimming Pool Builder: Caputi Vieira
  • Client: Familia Sanín Pacheco
  • City: Amaga
  • Country: Colombia
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. We distribute the program of this house into two parallel brick volumes, articulated by an elongated courtyard. In the northern strip, we locate the private areas (bathrooms and bedrooms), and in the southern strip, we place the social areas (living room, dining room, kitchen).

Project gallery

Plan:b arquitectos
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia

