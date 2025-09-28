House in La Siria 02 / Plan:b arquitectos

-
Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Alejandro Arango
-
Manufacturers: Alfarera Pueblo Viejo, Casa Medina, Corona, ROSAGRES
- Category: Houses
- Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
- Project Management: Carlos Blanco, Daniel Monroy
- Team: Laura Correa, Verónica Mesa
- Structural Design: CNI
- General Contractor : Plomada Constructores
- Swimming Pool Builder: Caputi Vieira
- Client: Familia Sanín Pacheco
- City: Amaga
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. We distribute the program of this house into two parallel brick volumes, articulated by an elongated courtyard. In the northern strip, we locate the private areas (bathrooms and bedrooms), and in the southern strip, we place the social areas (living room, dining room, kitchen).