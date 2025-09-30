House Roja / JDR Arquitectos

+ 21

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Job Daniel Robles

Design Team: Edgar Pimienta, Salvador Alfas, Karla Carranza

Text: Kopakitsy Alenka Huesca Carvajal

City: El Grullo

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A good project should always be one with the user. In order to develop the architectural program, we start by understanding the client, their needs, tastes, and interests. House Roja is a project designed for a man who alternates his residence between his hometown (El Grullo) and abroad, where he develops professionally. For this reason, a place was envisioned that is truly pleasurable to be in after a long period of work away from loved ones, a place equipped with communal spaces in such a way that even on the stairs, one feels inclined to stop and chat.