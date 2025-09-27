Shabtab Residential / STUDIO SAHEB

•
Tehran, Iran
-
Architects: STUDIO SAHEB
- Area: 3100 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh, Ali Zanjani
-
Lead Architects: Amir Reza Saheb
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Raha Badieitabar
- Technical Team: Farid Saheb
- General Contractor: Mehdi Eskandari
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. In the dense urban fabric of Qeytarieh, Tehran, the Shabtab project emerged during a moment in time when the need for in-between spaces, soft thresholds between home and city, became more tangible than ever. Here, the balcony was no longer treated as a mere void puncturing the façade, but as the project's central core—as a continuous, powerful, and integrated object shaping the building's identity.