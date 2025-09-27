Shabtab Residential / STUDIO SAHEB

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. In the dense urban fabric of Qeytarieh, Tehran, the Shabtab project emerged during a moment in time when the need for in-between spaces, soft thresholds between home and city, became more tangible than ever. Here, the balcony was no longer treated as a mere void puncturing the façade, but as the project's central core—as a continuous, powerful, and integrated object shaping the building's identity.