True Black Coffee Bar / NaaV Studio

•
Hyderabad, India
-
Architects: NaaV Studio
- Area: 4500 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sankeerth Jonnada
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Design Team:: Vaishnavi Patil, Abina V N
- City: Hyderabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. When Rohith and Vikas—founders of a well-loved coffee brand—approached us for their newest outpost in Hyderabad, their brief was clear: each location must evoke its own sensibility while staying minimal and grounded. This branch would be no different—yet entirely distinct.