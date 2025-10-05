Old House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects

+ 36

Category: Offices, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Sungbum Hong

Project Management: JUSTWORK Architects

City: Yongin-si

Country: South Korea

A Paint Company Office Inside a Former 'Robot House' – Located in Yongin City, South Korea, this project transforms a deteriorated residential building designed in the postmodern architectural language of the late 1980s into a new office for Dukwoo PCI, a small-scale paint company. The original structure was defined by its playful geometric forms and circular windows that evoked the silhouette of a robot from Japanese animation. Despite its iconic appearance, the building's aging materials and outdated structure made it unsuitable for contemporary office use.