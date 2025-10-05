Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. South Korea
  5. Old House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects

Old House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects

Save

Old House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects - Image 2 of 41Old House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects - Interior Photography, LightingOld House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete, BeamOld House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteOld House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices, Refurbishment
Yongin-si, South Korea
  • Architects: pH7 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Yongsoon
  • Lead Architects: Sungbum Hong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Old House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Kim Yongsoon

A Paint Company Office Inside a Former 'Robot House' – Located in Yongin City, South Korea, this project transforms a deteriorated residential building designed in the postmodern architectural language of the late 1980s into a new office for Dukwoo PCI, a small-scale paint company. The original structure was defined by its playful geometric forms and circular windows that evoked the silhouette of a robot from Japanese animation. Despite its iconic appearance, the building's aging materials and outdated structure made it unsuitable for contemporary office use.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
pH7 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentSouth Korea
Cite: "Old House Renovation into Paint Company HQ / pH7 Architects" 05 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034506/old-house-renovation-into-paint-company-hq-ph7-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags