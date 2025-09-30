Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jami At-Taqwa Mosque Cibinong / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mosque
Cibinong, Indonesia
  • Architects: Ismail Solehudin Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lu’Luil Ma’nun
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Conwood, Niro, PT Aluminium Extrusion Indonesia (ALEXINDO), Toto
  • Lead Architects: Ismail Solehudin
  • Construction: WANI build construction, Ali Yazid Bustomi, Ihsan Hadiyat
  • Category: Mosque
  • Design Assistant: Radhian Dwi A, Dimas H, Faisal A
  • Estimator: Devina A, Thalia A
  • Structure Engineer: Andi Dzikril
  • City: Cibinong
  • Country: Indonesia
Save this picture!
Jami At-Taqwa Mosque Cibinong / Ismail Solehudin Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Lu’Luil Ma’nun

Text description provided by the architects. We propose an architectural concept for a mosque that conveys abstract meanings and hopes to its users. A mosque that visually delights while offering a richer experience—evoking a perpetual sense of celebration, reflecting the spirit of the local community and the generosity of benefactors who contribute labor and resources voluntarily as a genuine act of worship, a tangible movement of devotion to God.

Project gallery

Top #Tags