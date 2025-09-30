Jami At-Taqwa Mosque Cibinong / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

+ 36

Category: Mosque

Design Assistant: Radhian Dwi A, Dimas H, Faisal A

Estimator: Devina A, Thalia A

Structure Engineer: Andi Dzikril

City: Cibinong

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. We propose an architectural concept for a mosque that conveys abstract meanings and hopes to its users. A mosque that visually delights while offering a richer experience—evoking a perpetual sense of celebration, reflecting the spirit of the local community and the generosity of benefactors who contribute labor and resources voluntarily as a genuine act of worship, a tangible movement of devotion to God.