Jami At-Taqwa Mosque Cibinong / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

Architects: Ismail Solehudin Architecture
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Lu’Luil Ma’nun
Manufacturers: Conwood, Niro, PT Aluminium Extrusion Indonesia (ALEXINDO), Toto
Lead Architects: Ismail Solehudin
Construction: WANI build construction, Ali Yazid Bustomi, Ihsan Hadiyat
Text description provided by the architects. We propose an architectural concept for a mosque that conveys abstract meanings and hopes to its users. A mosque that visually delights while offering a richer experience—evoking a perpetual sense of celebration, reflecting the spirit of the local community and the generosity of benefactors who contribute labor and resources voluntarily as a genuine act of worship, a tangible movement of devotion to God.