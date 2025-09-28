Residence at Edavanna / ZERO STUDIO

+ 22

Residential Architecture • Edavanna, India Architects: ZERO STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3014 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: EDWIN JAMES

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ATOMBERG , Aura Illumination , HOMSTER , KURIKKAL , METARCH

Lead Architects: Hafeef Pk, Hamid Mm

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Shabna, Nidhinraj

Design Team: Jishnu

Technical Team: Ahammed Shafeeq, Muhammed Shameer Pk, Aneesh, Issudheen, Vyshakh, Nidheesh, Sammas, Midhun, Hareesh, Shamseera

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: RA LAB

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ELMEK

General Contractor: RAFEEQ

Engineering & Consulting > Other: NOUSHAD

Landscape Architecture: TOKA LANDSCAPE

City: Edavanna

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a landscape that reminisces about residential properties of yesteryear Kerala, dating back to the 80s when houses were placed in the middle of a relatively larger plot, which not only accommodates a private garden, a kitchen garden, and holds flora and fauna that were more than ornamental purposes.