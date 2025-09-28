Residence at Edavanna / ZERO STUDIO

•
Edavanna, India
-
Architects: ZERO STUDIO
- Area: 3014 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:EDWIN JAMES
-
Manufacturers: ATOMBERG, Aura Illumination, HOMSTER, KURIKKAL, METARCH
-
Lead Architects: Hafeef Pk, Hamid Mm
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Shabna, Nidhinraj
- Design Team: Jishnu
- Technical Team: Ahammed Shafeeq, Muhammed Shameer Pk, Aneesh, Issudheen, Vyshakh, Nidheesh, Sammas, Midhun, Hareesh, Shamseera
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: RA LAB
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ELMEK
- General Contractor: RAFEEQ
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: NOUSHAD
- Landscape Architecture: TOKA LANDSCAPE
- City: Edavanna
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Set in a landscape that reminisces about residential properties of yesteryear Kerala, dating back to the 80s when houses were placed in the middle of a relatively larger plot, which not only accommodates a private garden, a kitchen garden, and holds flora and fauna that were more than ornamental purposes.