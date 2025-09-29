Temple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects

+ 22

Category: Religious Architecture

Design Team: Girisha Gajjar, Naitik Vakharia, Manthan Radadia, Naya Gajjar

Technical Team: Saurin Vakharia, Sunil Prajapati

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Swastik Steel Works

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Instrinstruct Design

City: Gandhinagar

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The temple complex is deeply rooted in its natural and cultural surroundings, where architecture does not dominate but gently supports the rhythms of spiritual and community life. The site's existing landscape, rich with diverse trees and birds, is carefully preserved and embraced, allowing nature and architecture to coexist in harmony. Rather than asserting itself, the built environment acts as a subtle backdrop to daily life and ritual of the community, encouraging public interaction while honouring the sacred character of the site.