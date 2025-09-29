Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. India
  5. Temple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects

Temple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects

Save

Temple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects - Interior Photography, Arch, Concrete, ArcadeTemple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects - Interior Photography, StairsTemple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects - Image 4 of 27Temple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Column, Concrete, BeamTemple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Religious Architecture
Gandhinagar, India
  • Architects: Raasa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:The Space Tracing Company
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, Philips
  • Lead Architects: Girisha Gajjar, Naitik Vakharia
  • Design Team: Girisha Gajjar, Naitik Vakharia, Manthan Radadia, Naya Gajjar
  • Technical Team: Saurin Vakharia, Sunil Prajapati
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Swastik Steel Works
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Instrinstruct Design
  • City: Gandhinagar
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Temple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects - Exterior Photography
© The Space Tracing Company

Text description provided by the architects. The temple complex is deeply rooted in its natural and cultural surroundings, where architecture does not dominate but gently supports the rhythms of spiritual and community life. The site's existing landscape, rich with diverse trees and birds, is carefully preserved and embraced, allowing nature and architecture to coexist in harmony. Rather than asserting itself, the built environment acts as a subtle backdrop to daily life and ritual of the community, encouraging public interaction while honouring the sacred character of the site.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Raasa Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Temple Complex and Community Center Nardipur / Raasa Architects" 29 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034500/temple-complex-and-community-center-nardipur-raasa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags