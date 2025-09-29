The Chapel Retold / The Danish Association of Architects

•
Copenhagen, Denmark
-
Architects: The Danish Association of Architects
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Laura Stamer
-
Manufacturers: Auro, Ifö Electric, Kvadrat, Linolie & Pigment A/S
-
Lead Architects: Architects MAA Emilie Boye Kjær (ApS), Ebbe Lavsen (Hahn Lavsen) and Frederik Koefoed (Verna) under the curation of Architect MAA Sidsel Gelting Hodge and Art historian and PhD Marianne Krogh.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Chapel, Hospital, Adaptive Reuse
- Curator, Art Historian And Ph D: Marianne Krogh
- Curator, Architect Maa: Sidsel Hodge
- Architects From A Part Of Sum: Emilie Boye Kjær, Philip Lütken, Laurids Bager
- Construction Management: Emilie Boye Kjær, A Part of Sum
- Architects From Verna: Nanna Kley, Frederik Koefoed
- Architects From Hahn Lavsen: Ebbe Lavsen, Caroline Hahn
- Visual Artist: Rasmus Søndergaard Johannsen
- Writer And Cultural Geographer: Emmy Laura Pérez Fjalland
- Visual Artist And Carpenter: Line Hvidbjerg
- Architect And Bricklayer Apprentice: Lasse Buus
- Ceramicist: Karoline Bach Larsen
- Tapestry Weaver: Marianne Noer
- Facade Work: NordSten Aps
- Shutters: HP Byg
- General Contractor : TB Byg & Entreprise ApS
- City: Copenhagen
- Country: Denmark
The Chapel Retold: A quiet transformation - A group of Danish architects, artists, and artisans has temporarily taken over a former funeral chapel and garden. In collaboration, they have focused on the site's distinctive qualities and potentials – all with a view to transforming and adapting it for new purposes while adding as little as possible. The project reflects a new trend in architecture that calls for less demolition, urging us to instead recognize the value of what is already there.