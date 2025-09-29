Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Chapel Retold / The Danish Association of Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Chapel, Hospital, Adaptive Reuse
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Curator, Art Historian And Ph D: Marianne Krogh
  • Curator, Architect Maa: Sidsel Hodge
  • Architects From A Part Of Sum: Emilie Boye Kjær, Philip Lütken, Laurids Bager
  • Construction Management: Emilie Boye Kjær, A Part of Sum
  • Architects From Verna: Nanna Kley, Frederik Koefoed
  • Architects From Hahn Lavsen: Ebbe Lavsen, Caroline Hahn
  • Visual Artist: Rasmus Søndergaard Johannsen
  • Writer And Cultural Geographer: Emmy Laura Pérez Fjalland
  • Visual Artist And Carpenter: Line Hvidbjerg
  • Architect And Bricklayer Apprentice: Lasse Buus
  • Ceramicist: Karoline Bach Larsen
  • Tapestry Weaver: Marianne Noer
  • Facade Work: NordSten Aps
  • Shutters: HP Byg
  • General Contractor : TB Byg & Entreprise ApS
  • City: Copenhagen
  • Country: Denmark
The Chapel Retold / The Danish Association of Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Wood, Concrete
© Laura Stamer

The Chapel Retold: A quiet transformation - A group of Danish architects, artists, and artisans has temporarily taken over a former funeral chapel and garden. In collaboration, they have focused on the site's distinctive qualities and potentials – all with a view to transforming and adapting it for new purposes while adding as little as possible. The project reflects a new trend in architecture that calls for less demolition, urging us to instead recognize the value of what is already there.

Project gallery

The Danish Association of Architects
Cite: "The Chapel Retold / The Danish Association of Architects" 29 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

