The Chapel Retold / The Danish Association of Architects

Category: Chapel, Hospital, Adaptive Reuse

Curator, Art Historian And Ph D: Marianne Krogh

Curator, Architect Maa: Sidsel Hodge

Architects From A Part Of Sum: Emilie Boye Kjær, Philip Lütken, Laurids Bager

Construction Management: Emilie Boye Kjær, A Part of Sum

Architects From Verna: Nanna Kley, Frederik Koefoed

Architects From Hahn Lavsen: Ebbe Lavsen, Caroline Hahn

Visual Artist: Rasmus Søndergaard Johannsen

Writer And Cultural Geographer: Emmy Laura Pérez Fjalland

Visual Artist And Carpenter: Line Hvidbjerg

Architect And Bricklayer Apprentice: Lasse Buus

Ceramicist: Karoline Bach Larsen

Tapestry Weaver: Marianne Noer

Facade Work: NordSten Aps

Shutters: HP Byg

General Contractor : TB Byg & Entreprise ApS

City: Copenhagen

Country: Denmark

The Chapel Retold: A quiet transformation - A group of Danish architects, artists, and artisans has temporarily taken over a former funeral chapel and garden. In collaboration, they have focused on the site's distinctive qualities and potentials – all with a view to transforming and adapting it for new purposes while adding as little as possible. The project reflects a new trend in architecture that calls for less demolition, urging us to instead recognize the value of what is already there.