World
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Japan
  Overlap House / Office Sugurufukuda

Overlap House / Office Sugurufukuda

© Kenya Chiba

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Japan
Save this picture!
Overlap House / Office Sugurufukuda - Exterior Photography
© Kenya Chiba

Text description provided by the architects. In this house, spaces are not divided by walls according to function. Instead, overlapping boundaries generate an expanse that reaches beyond the ordinary. The simple plan, evenly divided into four, may at first appear to be a series of identical rooms lined up like a single studio unit. Yet in reality, the connections between rooms and the placement of openings prevent a complete view of the whole.

Project gallery

About this office
Office Sugurufukuda
Residential Architecture Japan
