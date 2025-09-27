Flower Room / Office for Roundtable + JXY Studio

-
Architects: JXY Studio, Office for Roundtable
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2025
Manufacturers: Stainless steel
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Leyuan Li, Xuanyu Wei, Yue Xu, Jiaxun Xu
- Clients: Donghua Chen Studio
- Engineering: JXY Studio
- Landscape: Liwei Shen, Haocheng Ruan
- Consultants: JXY Studio
- Project Management: JXY Studio
- City: Huizhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Flower Room is an intimate dialogue between elements of nature. Nestled at the intersection of the countryside and the forest in Huizhou, China, it forges an ecological framework of care, becoming a micro-laboratory of symbiosis between plants and insects. Unlike conventional greenhouses that manufacture closed and controlled environments, Flower Room is posited to be open and porous, allowing sunlight to dance, rain to flow, and wind to bring shifts in micro-climate, along with birds, bees, and butterflies to wander within.