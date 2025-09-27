Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Flower Room / Office for Roundtable + JXY Studio

Flower Room / Office for Roundtable + JXY Studio

Save
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures
Huizhou, China
  • Architects: JXY Studio, Office for Roundtable
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jiaxun Xu, Leyuan Li
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Stainless steel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Flower Room / Office for Roundtable + JXY Studio - Image 2 of 27
© Leyuan Li

Text description provided by the architects. Flower Room is an intimate dialogue between elements of nature. Nestled at the intersection of the countryside and the forest in Huizhou, China, it forges an ecological framework of care, becoming a micro-laboratory of symbiosis between plants and insects. Unlike conventional greenhouses that manufacture closed and controlled environments, Flower Room is posited to be open and porous, allowing sunlight to dance, rain to flow, and wind to bring shifts in micro-climate, along with birds, bees, and butterflies to wander within.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Office for Roundtable
Office
JXY Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Flower Room / Office for Roundtable + JXY Studio" 27 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034458/flower-room-office-for-roundtable-plus-jxy-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags