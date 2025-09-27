Flower Room / Office for Roundtable + JXY Studio

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Leyuan Li, Xuanyu Wei, Yue Xu, Jiaxun Xu

Clients: Donghua Chen Studio

Engineering: JXY Studio

Landscape: Liwei Shen, Haocheng Ruan

Consultants: JXY Studio

Project Management: JXY Studio

City: Huizhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Flower Room is an intimate dialogue between elements of nature. Nestled at the intersection of the countryside and the forest in Huizhou, China, it forges an ecological framework of care, becoming a micro-laboratory of symbiosis between plants and insects. Unlike conventional greenhouses that manufacture closed and controlled environments, Flower Room is posited to be open and porous, allowing sunlight to dance, rain to flow, and wind to bring shifts in micro-climate, along with birds, bees, and butterflies to wander within.