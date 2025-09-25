Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. House Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger

House Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger

Save

House Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger - Exterior Photography, WoodHouse Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailHouse Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger - Image 4 of 32House Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger - Exterior Photography, WoodHouse Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Lençóis, Brazil
  • Architects: Amanda Neuberger
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paula Mussi
  • Lead Architect: Amanda Neuberger
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Paula Mussi

Text description provided by the architects. House Calumbi is located in the rural area of Lençóis, in the Chapada Diamantina, Bahia, in a transitional territory between the cerrado and caatinga ecosystems. The landscape is characterized by hills, valleys, and vegetation adapted to the hot and dry climate. In this setting, where intense rains concentrate in a few months and give way to long periods of drought, the project adopted autonomous systems and strategies for the conscious use of water.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Amanda Neuberger
Office

Materials

WoodStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger" [Casa Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger] 25 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034426/house-calumbi-amanda-neuberger> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags