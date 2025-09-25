House Calumbi / Amanda Neuberger

+ 27

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Reuse Consulting: Arquivo

Master Builder: Luís Sérgio

City: Lençóis

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House Calumbi is located in the rural area of Lençóis, in the Chapada Diamantina, Bahia, in a transitional territory between the cerrado and caatinga ecosystems. The landscape is characterized by hills, valleys, and vegetation adapted to the hot and dry climate. In this setting, where intense rains concentrate in a few months and give way to long periods of drought, the project adopted autonomous systems and strategies for the conscious use of water.