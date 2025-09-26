Aunt Four’s House / AHA Architects

+ 31

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Nguyen Huu Cong Uan

Design Team: Nguyen Vu Khanh Tran

Technical Team: Nguyen Nhat Huynh

City: Long An

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a three-generation family residence located in the rural landscape of Long An, Vietnam. Positioned along a busy national highway, the site presented two significant challenges: traffic noise and fine dust from constant vehicle flow. The design response was to create a layered system of green buffers that both protect the living environment and evoke the spirit of the traditional Southern Vietnamese garden house.