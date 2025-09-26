Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Aunt Four’s House / AHA Architects

Aunt Four’s House / AHA Architects

Save

Aunt Four’s House / AHA Architects - Exterior PhotographyAunt Four’s House / AHA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, CourtyardAunt Four’s House / AHA Architects - Interior PhotographyAunt Four’s House / AHA Architects - Interior Photography, WoodAunt Four’s House / AHA Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Long An, Vietnam
  • Architects: AHA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  263
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Huu Cong Uan
  • Lead Team: Nguyen Huu Cong Uan
  • Design Team: Nguyen Vu Khanh Tran
  • Technical Team: Nguyen Nhat Huynh
  • City: Long An
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aunt Four’s House / AHA Architects - Exterior Photography
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a three-generation family residence located in the rural landscape of Long An, Vietnam. Positioned along a busy national highway, the site presented two significant challenges: traffic noise and fine dust from constant vehicle flow. The design response was to create a layered system of green buffers that both protect the living environment and evoke the spirit of the traditional Southern Vietnamese garden house.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AHA Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureVietnam
Cite: "Aunt Four’s House / AHA Architects" 26 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034421/aunt-fours-house-aha-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags