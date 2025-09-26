Aunt Four’s House / AHA Architects

•
Long An, Vietnam
-
Architects: AHA Architects
- Area: 263 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Quang Dam
-
Lead Architects: Nguyen Huu Cong Uan
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Nguyen Huu Cong Uan
- Design Team: Nguyen Vu Khanh Tran
- Technical Team: Nguyen Nhat Huynh
- City: Long An
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The house is a three-generation family residence located in the rural landscape of Long An, Vietnam. Positioned along a busy national highway, the site presented two significant challenges: traffic noise and fine dust from constant vehicle flow. The design response was to create a layered system of green buffers that both protect the living environment and evoke the spirit of the traditional Southern Vietnamese garden house.