Wudang Mountain Visitor Center / Moguang Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the winter of 2023, Moguang Studio was commissioned to design a public facility for a planned guesthouse district in Longwanggou Village, Shiyan, Hubei. The program integrates light dining, a café, kitchen, and meeting functions. The site, adjacent to the Danjiangkou Reservoir, had already been leveled into artificial terraces and parking lots, erasing its original continuity with the valley and rice paddies.