Wudang Mountain Visitor Center / Moguang Studio

•
Shiyan, China
-
Architects: Moguang Studio
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Qingshan Wu
-
Lead Architects: Li Jiaying, Feng Xin
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Visitor Center
- Structural Consultants: MA Zhigang
- Mep Consultants: HE Chunhun, LIU Hongfei, WEI Tianliang
- Clients: Lost Villa
- City: Shiyan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. In the winter of 2023, Moguang Studio was commissioned to design a public facility for a planned guesthouse district in Longwanggou Village, Shiyan, Hubei. The program integrates light dining, a café, kitchen, and meeting functions. The site, adjacent to the Danjiangkou Reservoir, had already been leveled into artificial terraces and parking lots, erasing its original continuity with the valley and rice paddies.