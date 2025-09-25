Barn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio and Tom Svilans repurpose an ancient barn for the Inaugural 2025 Copenhagen Architecture Biennale. London-based architecture and design practice THISS Studio, in collaboration with architect Tom Svilans, announces the opening of Barn Again at the inaugural 2025 Copenhagen Architecture Biennale. Barn Again opens in Gammel Strand, Copenhagen, and responds to the festival theme of 'Slow Down', examining what a great deceleration of the global system might look, feel, and sound like on a local scale.