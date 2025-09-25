Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Denmark
  5. Barn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio

Barn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio

Save

Barn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio - Image 2 of 19Barn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, WoodBarn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, WoodBarn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodBarn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
Copenhagen, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Barn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio - Image 2 of 19
© Maja Flink

Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio and Tom Svilans repurpose an ancient barn for the Inaugural 2025 Copenhagen Architecture Biennale. London-based architecture and design practice THISS Studio, in collaboration with architect Tom Svilans, announces the opening of Barn Again at the inaugural 2025 Copenhagen Architecture Biennale. Barn Again opens in Gammel Strand, Copenhagen, and responds to the festival theme of 'Slow Down', examining what a great deceleration of the global system might look, feel, and sound like on a local scale.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
THISS Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionDenmark

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionDenmark
Cite: "Barn Again Pavilion / THISS Studio" 25 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034418/barn-again-pavilion-thiss-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags