Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

+ 19

Category: Winery, Sustainability

Partners: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Andreas Fries, Christoph Röttinger

Project Team: Arnaud Delugeard, Valentin Abend, Bruno de Almeida Martins, Philippe Ayer, Sarah Dietz, Jasmina Girod, Sophia Landsherr, Bruno Plasencia e Quelhas, Claire Sarrazin, Francisca Soares de Moura, Roman Aebi, Cindy El Khoury, Sophia Landsherr, Christophe Leblond, Alonso Mortera, Dominik Nüssen, Zoé Renaud, Vasileios Kalisperakis, André Vergueiro, Bruno de Almeida Martins, Gourav Neogi, Marta Ribeiro Moreira

Executive Architect: Nadau Architecture

Fluides: INGEROP

Economiste: Overdrive

City: Saint-Émilion

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Bélair-Monange winery in Saint-Émilion is designed to meet the future needs of the estate's winegrowing operation. The program integrates sustainably into the town of Saint-Émilion, listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1999; the project is both a place of production and promotion. The four main areas dedicated to the wine-making process are the harvest receiving area, the vat room, and the barrel cellars. For the reception of private clients, the project includes a tasting room as well as a reception room that can accommodate approximately 100 people. The project is a direct commission which continues a long-standing relationship, initiated some twenty years ago, between the Moueix family and Herzog & de Meuron. Bélair-Monange is the fifth joint project and the second winery, after the Dominus Winery in Napa Valley, California, that we have worked on together.