Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. France
  5. Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron

Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron

Save

Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron - Image 2 of 24Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron - Image 3 of 24Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron - Interior Photography, Dining room, LightingWinery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron - Exterior PhotographyWinery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Winery, Sustainability
Saint-Émilion, France
  • Partners: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Andreas Fries, Christoph Röttinger
  • Project Team: Arnaud Delugeard, Valentin Abend, Bruno de Almeida Martins, Philippe Ayer, Sarah Dietz, Jasmina Girod, Sophia Landsherr, Bruno Plasencia e Quelhas, Claire Sarrazin, Francisca Soares de Moura, Roman Aebi, Cindy El Khoury, Sophia Landsherr, Christophe Leblond, Alonso Mortera, Dominik Nüssen, Zoé Renaud, Vasileios Kalisperakis, André Vergueiro, Bruno de Almeida Martins, Gourav Neogi, Marta Ribeiro Moreira
  • Executive Architect: Nadau Architecture
  • Fluides: INGEROP
  • Economiste: Overdrive
  • City: Saint-Émilion
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron - Image 2 of 24
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Bélair-Monange winery in Saint-Émilion is designed to meet the future needs of the estate's winegrowing operation. The program integrates sustainably into the town of Saint-Émilion, listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1999; the project is both a place of production and promotion. The four main areas dedicated to the wine-making process are the harvest receiving area, the vat room, and the barrel cellars. For the reception of private clients, the project includes a tasting room as well as a reception room that can accommodate approximately 100 people. The project is a direct commission which continues a long-standing relationship, initiated some twenty years ago, between the Moueix family and Herzog & de Meuron. Bélair-Monange is the fifth joint project and the second winery, after the Dominus Winery in Napa Valley, California, that we have worked on together.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Herzog & de Meuron
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWinerySustainabilityFrance
Cite: "Winery Bélair-Monange / Herzog & de Meuron" 03 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034417/winery-belair-monange-herzog-and-de-meuron> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags