Hortus Allschwil / Herzog & de Meuron

Architects: Herzog & de Meuron
- Area: 14100 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Maris Mezulis
- Category: Office Buildings
- Partners In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Stefan Marbach
- Project Team: Alexander Franz, Gerald Oeckl, Giulia Schnyder, Viktoria Bruhs, Zuzana Chupac, Silja Ebert, Jean-Michel Jeanne, Vladislav Kostadinov, Maria Krasteva, María Niro González, Raneen Nosh, Marika Prete, David Schneider, Martin Schulte, João Filipe Varandas
- General Planning: SENN Construction, SENN Construction
- Rammed Earth Consultant: Lehm Ton Erde Baukunst, Lehm Ton Erde Baukunst
- Facade Consulting: Christoph Etter Fassadenplanungen, Christoph Etter Fassadenplanungen
- Fire Safety: Aegerter & Bosshardt AG, Aegerter & Bosshardt AG
- Building Physics & Acoustics: Kopitsis Bauphysik AG, Kopitsis Bauphysik AG
- Sanitary Engineer: Anima Engineering AG, Anima Engineering AG
- Signage: Studio NEO, Studio NEO
- Facade Construction: Blumer-Lehmann AG, Blumer-Lehmann AG
- Electric Installation: K. Schweizer AG, K. Schweizer AG
- Special Lighting: Zumtobel Licht AG, Zumtobel Licht AG
- Engineer Heating & Cooling: Basler Haustechnik AG, Basler Haustechnik AG
- Sanitary: Santech Gebäudetechnik, Santech Gebäudetechnik
- Metal Works Contractor: Ferdinand Hasler AG, Ferdinand Hasler AG
- Joinery: Häubi AG, Häubi AG
- Fixed Furniture: Girsberger, Girsberger
- Interior Fit Out Contractor: Vitra AG, Vitra AG
- Landscaping: Schneider Gartenbau, Schneider Gartenbau
- City: Allschwil
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The Switzerland Innovation Park, Allschwil, home to life sciences enterprises, continues to grow. The sustainable Hortus office building creates a modern and flexible working environment for a new generation of technology companies that are settling in the Basel metropolitan region. Our client, Senn, commissioned us to design a radically sustainable office building made of renewable and recyclable building materials. The brief initiated a design process aimed at combining the lowest possible grey energy during construction, an energy-optimized concept during operation, and a surplus of self-generated energy. After 31 years, the building, which has around 600 workplaces, will have fully offset the energy used during its construction. Our collaboration with Senn and a team of experienced specialist planners has resulted in one of the most sustainable office buildings in the German-speaking world.