Hortus Allschwil / Herzog & de Meuron

Category: Office Buildings

Partners In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Stefan Marbach

Project Team: Alexander Franz, Gerald Oeckl, Giulia Schnyder, Viktoria Bruhs, Zuzana Chupac, Silja Ebert, Jean-Michel Jeanne, Vladislav Kostadinov, Maria Krasteva, María Niro González, Raneen Nosh, Marika Prete, David Schneider, Martin Schulte, João Filipe Varandas

General Planning: SENN Construction

Rammed Earth Consultant: Lehm Ton Erde Baukunst

Facade Consulting: Christoph Etter Fassadenplanungen

Fire Safety: Aegerter & Bosshardt AG

Building Physics & Acoustics: Kopitsis Bauphysik AG

Sanitary Engineer: Anima Engineering AG

Signage: Studio NEO

Facade Construction: Blumer-Lehmann AG

Electric Installation: K. Schweizer AG

Special Lighting: Zumtobel Licht AG

Engineer Heating & Cooling: Basler Haustechnik AG

Sanitary: Santech Gebäudetechnik

Metal Works Contractor: Ferdinand Hasler AG

Joinery: Häubi AG

Fixed Furniture: Girsberger

Interior Fit Out Contractor: Vitra AG

Landscaping: Schneider Gartenbau

City: Allschwil

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The Switzerland Innovation Park, Allschwil, home to life sciences enterprises, continues to grow. The sustainable Hortus office building creates a modern and flexible working environment for a new generation of technology companies that are settling in the Basel metropolitan region. Our client, Senn, commissioned us to design a radically sustainable office building made of renewable and recyclable building materials. The brief initiated a design process aimed at combining the lowest possible grey energy during construction, an energy-optimized concept during operation, and a surplus of self-generated energy. After 31 years, the building, which has around 600 workplaces, will have fully offset the energy used during its construction. Our collaboration with Senn and a team of experienced specialist planners has resulted in one of the most sustainable office buildings in the German-speaking world.