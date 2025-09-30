Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Hortus Allschwil / Herzog & de Meuron

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Allschwil, Switzerland
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Partners In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Stefan Marbach
  • Project Team: Alexander Franz, Gerald Oeckl, Giulia Schnyder, Viktoria Bruhs, Zuzana Chupac, Silja Ebert, Jean-Michel Jeanne, Vladislav Kostadinov, Maria Krasteva, María Niro González, Raneen Nosh, Marika Prete, David Schneider, Martin Schulte, João Filipe Varandas
  • General Planning: SENN Construction, SENN Construction
  • Rammed Earth Consultant: Lehm Ton Erde Baukunst, Lehm Ton Erde Baukunst
  • Facade Consulting: Christoph Etter Fassadenplanungen, Christoph Etter Fassadenplanungen
  • Fire Safety: Aegerter & Bosshardt AG, Aegerter & Bosshardt AG
  • Building Physics & Acoustics: Kopitsis Bauphysik AG, Kopitsis Bauphysik AG
  • Sanitary Engineer: Anima Engineering AG, Anima Engineering AG
  • Signage: Studio NEO, Studio NEO
  • Facade Construction: Blumer-Lehmann AG, Blumer-Lehmann AG
  • Electric Installation: K. Schweizer AG, K. Schweizer AG
  • Special Lighting: Zumtobel Licht AG, Zumtobel Licht AG
  • Engineer Heating & Cooling: Basler Haustechnik AG, Basler Haustechnik AG
  • Sanitary: Santech Gebäudetechnik, Santech Gebäudetechnik
  • Metal Works Contractor: Ferdinand Hasler AG, Ferdinand Hasler AG
  • Joinery: Häubi AG, Häubi AG
  • Fixed Furniture: Girsberger, Girsberger
  • Interior Fit Out Contractor: Vitra AG, Vitra AG
  • Landscaping: Schneider Gartenbau, Schneider Gartenbau
  • City: Allschwil
  • Country: Switzerland
Hortus Allschwil / Herzog & de Meuron - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Maris Mezulis

Text description provided by the architects. The Switzerland Innovation Park, Allschwil, home to life sciences enterprises, continues to grow. The sustainable Hortus office building creates a modern and flexible working environment for a new generation of technology companies that are settling in the Basel metropolitan region. Our client, Senn, commissioned us to design a radically sustainable office building made of renewable and recyclable building materials. The brief initiated a design process aimed at combining the lowest possible grey energy during construction, an energy-optimized concept during operation, and a surplus of self-generated energy. After 31 years, the building, which has around 600 workplaces, will have fully offset the energy used during its construction. Our collaboration with Senn and a team of experienced specialist planners has resulted in one of the most sustainable office buildings in the German-speaking world.

About this office
Herzog & de Meuron
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSwitzerland
