World
  Helvetia Campus Basel / Herzog & de Meuron

Helvetia Campus Basel / Herzog & de Meuron

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Institutional Buildings
Basel, Switzerland
  • Project Team: Stephan Weber, Martin Krapp, Linxi Dong, Alexander Reichert, Marc Schmidt, María Ángeles Lerín Ruesca, Alexander Stern
  • Client: Helvetia Schweizerische Lebensversicherungsgesellschaft AG, St. Alban Anlage 26, 4002 Basel, CH
  • Client Representative: Helvetia Versicherungen, Kai Wiborny May 2013 - Oct 2014 Sep 2015 - Mar 2016 Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 Jan 2017 - Dec 2022 Nov 2019 - Dec 2023 02 Mar 2020 26 Aug 2021 31 Dec 2023
  • Partners: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Andreas Fries
  • General Planning: Rapp AG
  • Plumbing Engineering: GRP Ingenieure
  • City: Basel
  • Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. A new identity is being established for Helvetia in the center of Basel, situated strategically between Aeschenplatz and the historic St. Alban quarter. Completed in four stages, three new buildings and three renovated buildings will form a campus with a distinctive, clear, and recognizable expression of the Helvetia brand. This unified appearance is supported by an understated, predominantly white architecture at the scale of the city block; at a larger scale, two towers – one renovated, one new – create a clear identity amongst the mainly low-rise immediate surroundings. The project provides working space, gathering places, and amenities for all Basel-based Helvetia employees, while the café, Art Foyer, roof terrace, and auditorium are open to the public for daily and programmed use. A spacious public park in the center of the Campus block connects the buildings to the existing green boulevard of St. Alban-Quarter while opening the campus to the city.

Project gallery

About this office
Herzog & de Meuron
Office

