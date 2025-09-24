Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Lombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron

Lombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron

Lombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron - Exterior PhotographyLombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron - Exterior PhotographyLombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron - Image 4 of 22Lombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, ChairLombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Sustainability
Bellevue, Switzerland
  • Partner In Charge: Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, Christine Binswanger
  • Project Team: Jean-Claude Cadalbert (Project Director, since 2018), Sebastian Hefti (Project Manager, until 2020), Philipp Schaefle (Project Architect, until 2019), Raymond Gaëtan (Associate, Project Director, until 2018), Sidney Bollag (Project Manager, since 2024) Roman Aebi (Workshop), Emmanuelle Agustoni, Rui Alves, Maël Barbe, Mélanie Bauer, Michal Baurycza (Visualizations), Aglaia Beer, Maxime Beljansky, Alexander Berger (Legal), Matteo Berti, Brigitte Coremans (Interiors), Morgan Delvaux, Natalie Donat-Cattin, Alan Farquharson, Ciarán Grogan, Emmanuel Guilloux, Salomé Hirsch, Mirjam Imgrüth, Adi Krainer, Sahng O Lee (Design Technologies), Louise Lemoine, Eytan Levi, Gia My Long (Design Technologies), Cristina Moldes Andres, Neda Mostafavi, Benjamin Muller (Design Technologies), Léonore Nemec, Raneen Nosh, Albert Palazón, Arnaud Paquier, Alois Rosenfeld, Sandra Sarkunaite, Claire Sarrazin, Günter Schwob (Workshop), Hugh Scott Moncrieff, Iris Séné, Elisa Siffredi, Christian Szalay, Thomas de Vries (Associate), Martin Zizka
  • Executive Architect: Favre & Guth SA
  • Facade Engineering: Werner Sobek AG
  • Fire Strategy Consultant: Gruner AG
  • Visualizations: Bloom Images
  • Energy Concept: Transsolar Energietechnik GmbH
  • Kitchen Design: Engineering ECCP
  • Stage Technology: Ducks Sceno
  • Transport: Citec
  • Signage: Intégral Ruedi Baur Paris
  • Building Physicist: Brücker+Ernst
  • Fire Safety: Ignis Salutem
  • Sustainability Consulting: Transsolar Energietechnik GmbH
  • Traffic Engineer: Citec
  • City: Bellevue
  • Country: Switzerland
Lombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron - Exterior Photography
© Maris Mezulis

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the shore of Lake Geneva, the new Lombard Odier 'One Roof' headquarters brings together 2,000 employees previously dispersed across six sites in Geneva, while offering capacity for up to 2,600. The new building embraces transparency and flexibility through a design guided by two main principles: maximizing the perception of the natural surroundings and creating interior spaces that foster collaboration. One Roof is situated in Bellevue, north of Geneva's city center, as part of the 2017 Champ-du-Château masterplan, which includes a large housing complex, a park, and underground car and bike parking. The surrounding area is characterized by its residential nature and abundant green spaces, with proximity to both the botanical gardens and the Quartier des Nations, home to several international organizations. The site offers excellent connectivity through public transportation and links to an extensive bicycle network.

Herzog & de Meuron
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSustainabilitySwitzerland

Cite: "Lombard Odier New Headquarters / Herzog & de Meuron" 24 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034364/lombard-odier-new-headquarters-herzog-and-de-meuron> ISSN 0719-8884

