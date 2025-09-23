Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Tibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot

Tibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot

Save

Tibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot - Interior Photography, Living Room, Arch, ChairTibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot - Image 3 of 26Tibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairTibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairTibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bharuch, India
  • Architects: Studio Dot
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nikhil Patel
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Satya Vaghela
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot - Image 6 of 26
© Nikhil Patel

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the outskirts of Bharuch, this weekend retreat grows out of the land as much as it rests upon it. The plot came with mature fruit-bearing trees like mango (Mangifera indica), chickoo (Manilkara zapota), and jamun (Syzygium cumini), whose presence defined the layout from the very beginning. Rather than clearing the site, the house was conceived as a curving form that gently weaves around the existing canopy, allowing architecture and landscape to remain in dialogue.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Dot
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Tibdewal Weekend Home / Studio Dot" 23 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034345/tibdewal-weekend-home-studio-dot> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags