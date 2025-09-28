Scenius 26003 Pavilion / Daryan Knoblauch

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. SCENIUS 26003 is the winning proposal developed by Daryan Knoblauch for a 10-year infrastructural adaptation plan for the city of Logroño. The competition entry received the first prize after an open call launched by Concéntrico and Porto Academy. The Berlin-based studio foresees using temporal pavilions within a biyearly rhythm across the next decade.