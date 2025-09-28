Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Scenius 26003 Pavilion / Daryan Knoblauch

Scenius 26003 Pavilion / Daryan Knoblauch

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
Logroño, Spain
  Architects: Daryan Knoblauch
  Area: 250
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Laurian Ghinițoiu
  Lead Architect: Daryan Knoblauch
Scenius 26003 Pavilion / Daryan Knoblauch - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Text description provided by the architects. SCENIUS 26003 is the winning proposal developed by Daryan Knoblauch for a 10-year infrastructural adaptation plan for the city of Logroño. The competition entry received the first prize after an open call launched by Concéntrico and Porto Academy. The Berlin-based studio foresees using temporal pavilions within a biyearly rhythm across the next decade.

About this office
Daryan Knoblauch
Office

Stone, Plastic

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Temporary installations, Spain

