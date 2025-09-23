Wicker House / Ming Architects

+ 11

Residential Architecture • Singapore Architects: Ming Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Rice Fields , Sol Luminaire

Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Tan Cher Ming

Design Team: Erica Chan

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: CMP CONSULTANTS

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: CST CONSULTANTS

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Wicker House is a playful contemporary house, featuring high-quality natural materials and bright, airy interiors with intermittent splashes of vibrant colour. The structure features open views of water and greenery while ensuring privacy through screens, drawing inspiration from rattan.