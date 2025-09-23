Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Singapore
  5. Wicker House / Ming Architects

Wicker House / Ming Architects

Save

Wicker House / Ming Architects - Image 2 of 16Wicker House / Ming Architects - Interior PhotographyWicker House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairWicker House / Ming Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyWicker House / Ming Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Singapore
  • Architects: Ming Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Periphery
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rice Fields, Sol Luminaire
  • Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wicker House / Ming Architects - Image 6 of 16
© Studio Periphery

Text description provided by the architects. Wicker House is a playful contemporary house, featuring high-quality natural materials and bright, airy interiors with intermittent splashes of vibrant colour. The structure features open views of water and greenery while ensuring privacy through screens, drawing inspiration from rattan.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ming Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSingapore
Cite: "Wicker House / Ming Architects" 23 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034339/wicker-house-ming-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags