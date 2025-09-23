Wicker House / Ming Architects

-
Architects: Ming Architects
- Area: 4500 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Studio Periphery
-
Manufacturers: Rice Fields, Sol Luminaire
-
Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Tan Cher Ming
- Design Team: Erica Chan
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: CMP CONSULTANTS
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: CST CONSULTANTS
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. Wicker House is a playful contemporary house, featuring high-quality natural materials and bright, airy interiors with intermittent splashes of vibrant colour. The structure features open views of water and greenery while ensuring privacy through screens, drawing inspiration from rattan.