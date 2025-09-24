Doa Residential Building / White Cube Atelier

+ 17

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Amirmohamad Jalilzade

Technical Team: Mohamad Asadzadeh

Engineering & Consulting > Other: ISTS (thermal break Al windows)

City: Bazargan

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. In a context where urban density makes it difficult to breathe and where borders are in possession and appropriation, "Doa House" attempts to attend as a quiet pause in the fast-paced flow of the city. The volumes have been moved not for show, but based on need and necessity; Every subtraction and addition is a response to the light that must pass through and a facilitator for a look that touches the horizon through the glass.