World
Doa Residential Building / White Cube Atelier

Doa Residential Building / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Concrete

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Bazargan, Iran
  • Architects: White Cube Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Parham Taghioff
  • Lead Architects: Reza Asadzade + Shabnam Khalilpour
  • Design Team: Amirmohamad Jalilzade
  • Technical Team: Mohamad Asadzadeh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: ISTS (thermal break Al windows)
  • City: Bazargan
  • Country: Iran
Doa Residential Building / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Concrete
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. In a context where urban density makes it difficult to breathe and where borders are in possession and appropriation, "Doa House" attempts to attend as a quiet pause in the fast-paced flow of the city. The volumes have been moved not for show, but based on need and necessity; Every subtraction and addition is a response to the light that must pass through and a facilitator for a look that touches the horizon through the glass.

About this office
White Cube Atelier
Residential Architecture Iran
"Doa Residential Building / White Cube Atelier" 24 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

