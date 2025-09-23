Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic

•
Teluk Intan, Malaysia
-
Architects: A3 Projects, Arch Cubic
- Area: 3385 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Shooting Star PLT
-
Manufacturers: GC Building Technologies, Niro Ceramic Sales & Services (M) Sdn Bhd, SHW Glass & Aluminium Sdn Bhd, Suzuka Malaysia
-
Lead Architects: Ar.Kenny Chong, Ar. Choon Sin Ho
- Category: Refurbishment, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Ar. Ho Choon Sin
- Design Team: Ar. Kenny Chong, Suzy Lee,Andrew Foo
- Interior Design: A3 Projects Sdn Bhd
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ever H Consulting
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: One Smart Engineering Sdn Bhd
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Q&C Jurukur Perunding
- Landscape Architecture: Kenny Chong Architect
- City: Teluk Intan
- Country: Malaysia
"Industrial Heritage Reimagined" transforms a 3.21-acre derelict shipyard in Teluk Intan, Perak, into a sustainable headquarters for an oil palm plantation business and a vibrant community hub. The building, with its earthy red hues and lush greenery, subtly references the nature of the palm plantation industry.