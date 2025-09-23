Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic

Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic

Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic - Image 2 of 20Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic - Image 3 of 20Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic - Image 4 of 20Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic - Image 5 of 20Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Refurbishment, Commercial Architecture
Teluk Intan, Malaysia
  • Architects: A3 Projects, Arch Cubic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3385
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shooting Star PLT
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GC Building Technologies, Niro Ceramic Sales & Services (M) Sdn Bhd, SHW Glass & Aluminium Sdn Bhd, Suzuka Malaysia
  • Lead Architects: Ar.Kenny Chong, Ar. Choon Sin Ho
  • Lead Team: Ar. Ho Choon Sin
  • Design Team: Ar. Kenny Chong, Suzy Lee,Andrew Foo
  • Interior Design: A3 Projects Sdn Bhd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ever H Consulting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: One Smart Engineering Sdn Bhd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Q&C Jurukur Perunding
  • Landscape Architecture: Kenny Chong Architect
  • City: Teluk Intan
  • Country: Malaysia
Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic - Image 11 of 20
© Shooting Star PLT

"Industrial Heritage Reimagined" transforms a 3.21-acre derelict shipyard in Teluk Intan, Perak, into a sustainable headquarters for an oil palm plantation business and a vibrant community hub. The building, with its earthy red hues and lush greenery, subtly references the nature of the palm plantation industry.

Refurbishment Commercial Architecture Malaysia
Cite: "Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic" 23 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034334/riverfront-transformation-in-teluk-intan-a3-projects-plus-arch-cubic> ISSN 0719-8884

