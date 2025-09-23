Riverfront Transformation in Teluk Intan / A3 Projects + Arch Cubic

+ 15

Category: Refurbishment, Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Ar. Ho Choon Sin

Design Team: Ar. Kenny Chong, Suzy Lee,Andrew Foo

Interior Design: A3 Projects Sdn Bhd

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ever H Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: One Smart Engineering Sdn Bhd

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Q&C Jurukur Perunding

Landscape Architecture: Kenny Chong Architect

City: Teluk Intan

Country: Malaysia

"Industrial Heritage Reimagined" transforms a 3.21-acre derelict shipyard in Teluk Intan, Perak, into a sustainable headquarters for an oil palm plantation business and a vibrant community hub. The building, with its earthy red hues and lush greenery, subtly references the nature of the palm plantation industry.