Maree House / Circle Studio Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Yarraville, Australia
  • Architects: Circle Studio Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  247
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatjana Plitt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gaggenau, Academy Tiles, Classic Ceramic, Coco Flip, Moooi, Oblica, Ross Gardam, Shoot Stylist, Signorino
  • Lead Architects: Yvonne Meng
  • Lead Team: Yvonne Meng
  • Design Team: Natasha Letemina, Amber Laing
  • General Contractor: Vision Interior Fitouts
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: R Bliem and Associates
  • Landscape Architecture: Mint Landscape Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Urban Digestor
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Permit Approvals Plus
  • City: Yarraville
  • Country: Australia
Maree House / Circle Studio Architects - Image 2 of 29
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Maree House is a home for a local doctor and her family in Yarraville. The goal was to create characterful spaces with different zones and atmospheres, whilst maintaining flow. The client bought the long block because of its potential to accommodate a lap pool. Being an avid swimmer, it was important for the pool to be functionally accessible for daily swims, as well as a visual feature. An important part of the brief was for each room to have large windows with a garden view. Backyard, courtyards, and balconies ensure there is always a connection outside.

