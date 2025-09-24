Maree House / Circle Studio Architects

+ 24

Residential Architecture • Yarraville, Australia Architects: Circle Studio Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 247 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Tatjana Plitt

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Gaggenau Academy Tiles , Classic Ceramic , Coco Flip , Moooi , Oblica , Ross Gardam , Shoot Stylist , Signorino Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Yvonne Meng

Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Yvonne Meng

Design Team: Natasha Letemina, Amber Laing

General Contractor: Vision Interior Fitouts

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: R Bliem and Associates

Landscape Architecture: Mint Landscape Design

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Urban Digestor

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Permit Approvals Plus

City: Yarraville

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Maree House is a home for a local doctor and her family in Yarraville. The goal was to create characterful spaces with different zones and atmospheres, whilst maintaining flow. The client bought the long block because of its potential to accommodate a lap pool. Being an avid swimmer, it was important for the pool to be functionally accessible for daily swims, as well as a visual feature. An important part of the brief was for each room to have large windows with a garden view. Backyard, courtyards, and balconies ensure there is always a connection outside.