ART Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 26

Category: Houses

Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Junqueira, Andrea Mendonça, Marina Camison, Fernanda Morais, Leticia Hirata

Interior Design: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Eloisa Quadros, Ana Zuchetto, Amanda Bernarcci, Juliana Vital, Luiz Santini, Thais Madeu

Landscape Design: Burle Marx

Lighting Design: Studio Iluz

Structures: Marata

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the beach town of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, and with direct access to the sea, the ART Residence does not reveal itself at first glance. Among several original and preserved trees on the land, the precise and orthogonal lines of its facade dematerialize in the tortuous and organic movements of nature.