World
ART Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  Category: Houses
  Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Junqueira, Andrea Mendonça, Marina Camison, Fernanda Morais, Leticia Hirata
  Interior Design: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Eloisa Quadros, Ana Zuchetto, Amanda Bernarcci, Juliana Vital, Luiz Santini, Thais Madeu
  Landscape Design: Burle Marx
  Lighting Design: Studio Iluz
  Structures: Marata
  Country: Brazil
ART Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the beach town of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, and with direct access to the sea, the ART Residence does not reveal itself at first glance. Among several original and preserved trees on the land, the precise and orthogonal lines of its facade dematerialize in the tortuous and organic movements of nature.

Jacobsen Arquitetura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "ART Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência ART / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 18 Oct 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags