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AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 2 of 22AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckAMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, PatioAMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 5 of 22AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2043
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Category: Houses
  • Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Henrique Ramos, Pedro Junqueira, Thauan Miquelin, Marina Camison, Gleice Sangregorio, Leticia Hirata, Andrea Mendonça
  • Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • Lighting: Lightworks
  • Concrete Structure: Leão e Associados
  • Timber Structure: Ita Engenharia
  • Rammed Earth: Taipal
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
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AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 6 of 22
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Carefully implemented on a sloping plot of land, the AMS House was built on the highest point of the lot, where the native forest serves as a backdrop and reference for the design of the house. Three blocks make up the architectural ensemble – with the social volume in the central position – connected by covered walkways. The strategy of volumetric fragmentation not only responds to the uneven terrain but also reinforces the intention of occupying the land.

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Cite: "AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência AMS / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034312/ams-house-jacobsen-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

AMS 住宅 / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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