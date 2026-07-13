AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
- Area: 2043 m²
- Year: 2024
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- Category: Houses
- Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Henrique Ramos, Pedro Junqueira, Thauan Miquelin, Marina Camison, Gleice Sangregorio, Leticia Hirata, Andrea Mendonça
- Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira
- Lighting: Lightworks
- Concrete Structure: Leão e Associados
- Timber Structure: Ita Engenharia
- Rammed Earth: Taipal
- City: Porto Feliz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Carefully implemented on a sloping plot of land, the AMS House was built on the highest point of the lot, where the native forest serves as a backdrop and reference for the design of the house. Three blocks make up the architectural ensemble – with the social volume in the central position – connected by covered walkways. The strategy of volumetric fragmentation not only responds to the uneven terrain but also reinforces the intention of occupying the land.