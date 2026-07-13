AMS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 17

Houses • Porto Feliz, Brazil Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2043 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Henrique Ramos, Pedro Junqueira, Thauan Miquelin, Marina Camison, Gleice Sangregorio, Leticia Hirata, Andrea Mendonça

Landscape: Rodrigo Oliveira

Lighting: Lightworks

Concrete Structure: Leão e Associados

Timber Structure: Ita Engenharia

Rammed Earth: Taipal

City: Porto Feliz

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Carefully implemented on a sloping plot of land, the AMS House was built on the highest point of the lot, where the native forest serves as a backdrop and reference for the design of the house. Three blocks make up the architectural ensemble – with the social volume in the central position – connected by covered walkways. The strategy of volumetric fragmentation not only responds to the uneven terrain but also reinforces the intention of occupying the land.