CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
- Area: 670 m²
- Year: 2024
- Category: Houses
- Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Francisco Rugeroni, Felipe Bueno, Lucila Dib, Vinicius Prearo, Alahyse Paiva, Elisa Albuquerque, Brayan Godoy, Melina Bercovici
- Landscape: Topiaris
- Lighting: Light Design
- Structure: Proemma
- City: Comporta
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Set in Comporta, a former fishing village on the Portuguese coast, the CR House is a summer residence surrounded by pine trees, sandy dunes and arid vegetation. The house seeks a quiet dialogue with its natural context—an architectural presence that respects the landscape instead of competing with it.