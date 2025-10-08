Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save

CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 2 of 22CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Beam, DeckCR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Comporta, Portugal
  • Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  670
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Category: Houses
  • Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Francisco Rugeroni, Felipe Bueno, Lucila Dib, Vinicius Prearo, Alahyse Paiva, Elisa Albuquerque, Brayan Godoy, Melina Bercovici
  • Landscape: Topiaris
  • Lighting: Light Design
  • Structure: Proemma
  • City: Comporta
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Comporta, a former fishing village on the Portuguese coast, the CR House is a summer residence surrounded by pine trees, sandy dunes and arid vegetation. The house seeks a quiet dialogue with its natural context—an architectural presence that respects the landscape instead of competing with it.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jacobsen Arquitetura
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência CR / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 08 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034308/cr-house-jacobsen-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags