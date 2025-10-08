CR House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 17

Houses • Comporta, Portugal Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 670 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Category: Houses

Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Francisco Rugeroni, Felipe Bueno, Lucila Dib, Vinicius Prearo, Alahyse Paiva, Elisa Albuquerque, Brayan Godoy, Melina Bercovici

Landscape: Topiaris

Lighting: Light Design

Structure: Proemma

City: Comporta

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Set in Comporta, a former fishing village on the Portuguese coast, the CR House is a summer residence surrounded by pine trees, sandy dunes and arid vegetation. The house seeks a quiet dialogue with its natural context—an architectural presence that respects the landscape instead of competing with it.