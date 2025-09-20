Natural High / FHHH friends

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. There are landscapes so abundant that they make one feel full just by looking. Green trees, streams of flowing wine, the freshness of youth, sunlight pouring down, and the sound of laughter. We are drawn to such things because everyone harbors a desire for abundance. Yet abundance belongs to a particular moment in time, and people cultivate flowers, tend gardens, and lie beneath shade in order to enjoy that moment.