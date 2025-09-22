Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave

A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave - Image 2 of 25A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave - Image 3 of 25A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave - Image 4 of 25A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave - Image 5 of 25A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Market
Kunming, China
  • Architects: Studio D'Arkwave
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1434
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio D'Arkwave
  • Lead Architects: Shane WU, TANG Mengzhe
  • Category: Market
  • Construction Team: Wang Fei (Kunming Qingqi Construction Labor Service Co., Ltd.), Meng Jihua (Yunnan Jiashun Labor Subcontracting Co., Ltd.)
  • City: Kunming
  • Country: China
A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave - Exterior Photography
© Studio D'Arkwave

Text description provided by the architects. In Yunnan, a "Jiezi" refers to the traditional street market, a place where people gather for trade and social life. On the flat hilltop of Jinfang in Anning, Kunming's largest Jiezi takes place daily, attracting both villagers and urban residents. Yet, like many such markets, it remains active only for half a day, while lying idle the rest of the time. The project aims to extend the vitality of this site beyond market hours. By proposing the concept of "Park + Market," the design allows the same ground to serve different roles over time: a bustling Jiezi during trading hours, and a public park shared by the community when the market is closed.

Studio D'Arkwave
Cite: "A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave" 22 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034286/a-market-of-vibrant-buffer-studio-darkwave> ISSN 0719-8884

