A Market of Vibrant Buffer / Studio D'Arkwave

Construction Team: Wang Fei (Kunming Qingqi Construction Labor Service Co., Ltd.), Meng Jihua (Yunnan Jiashun Labor Subcontracting Co., Ltd.)

City: Kunming

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In Yunnan, a "Jiezi" refers to the traditional street market, a place where people gather for trade and social life. On the flat hilltop of Jinfang in Anning, Kunming's largest Jiezi takes place daily, attracting both villagers and urban residents. Yet, like many such markets, it remains active only for half a day, while lying idle the rest of the time. The project aims to extend the vitality of this site beyond market hours. By proposing the concept of "Park + Market," the design allows the same ground to serve different roles over time: a bustling Jiezi during trading hours, and a public park shared by the community when the market is closed.