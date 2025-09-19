Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Kazakhstan
  5. Six Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW

Six Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW

Save

Six Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW - Interior Photography, Living Room, LightingSix Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairSix Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairSix Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW - Image 5 of 29Six Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Interior Design, Coffee Shop Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: NAAW
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Damir Otegen
  • Lead Architects: Elvira Bakubayeva
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Six Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Damir Otegen

Text description provided by the architects. As part of our ongoing exploration of Almaty's identity through urban café interiors — following our previously published project Fika (2023) — this new space continues our investigation into the architecture and spirit of the city as both reference and point of departure. In Six Coffee Wine, familiar materials and techniques are reinterpreted in contemporary form through close collaboration with local artisans and artists, reviving their presence through experimentation and spatial storytelling.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NAAW
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "Six Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW" 19 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034272/six-coffee-plus-wine-cafe-naaw> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags