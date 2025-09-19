Six Coffee + Wine cafe / NAAW

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. As part of our ongoing exploration of Almaty's identity through urban café interiors — following our previously published project Fika (2023) — this new space continues our investigation into the architecture and spirit of the city as both reference and point of departure. In Six Coffee Wine, familiar materials and techniques are reinterpreted in contemporary form through close collaboration with local artisans and artists, reviving their presence through experimentation and spatial storytelling.