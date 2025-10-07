Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio

Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio

Save

Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio - Image 2 of 27Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickFinlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio - Interior Photography, BrickFinlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio - Image 5 of 27Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Residential Architecture, Houses
San Pedro de los Pozos, Mexico
  • Architects: Escobedo Soliz Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo Fotografía
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Origen Madera
  • Lead Architects: Pavel Escobedo y Andrés Soliz
  • Design Team: Diana Rico, Alberto Calderón, Gabriel Angélico, Alexa Resendíz
  • General Contractor: Alma Hernández Covarrubias
  • Interior Design: Christel Blomqvist
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adalberto estrada
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Sergio Ayala
  • City: San Pedro de los Pozos
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio - Image 2 of 27
© Ariadna Polo Fotografía

Text description provided by the architects. This project comprises a residence for a retired Finnish woman, situated in a former mining settlement within the Sierra Gorda of Guanajuato. Conceived as a discreet and contemplative refuge, the house occupies an irregularly shaped plot, densely populated with pirul trees, organ cacti, mesquite, prickly pears, and marked by the presence of an 18th-century mining shaft.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Escobedo Soliz Studio
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio" 07 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034270/finlandia-house-escobedo-soliz-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags