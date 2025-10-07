Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio

•
San Pedro de los Pozos, Mexico
-
Architects: Escobedo Soliz Studio
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ariadna Polo Fotografía
-
Manufacturers: Origen Madera
-
Lead Architects: Pavel Escobedo y Andrés Soliz
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Diana Rico, Alberto Calderón, Gabriel Angélico, Alexa Resendíz
- General Contractor: Alma Hernández Covarrubias
- Interior Design: Christel Blomqvist
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adalberto estrada
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Sergio Ayala
- City: San Pedro de los Pozos
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. This project comprises a residence for a retired Finnish woman, situated in a former mining settlement within the Sierra Gorda of Guanajuato. Conceived as a discreet and contemplative refuge, the house occupies an irregularly shaped plot, densely populated with pirul trees, organ cacti, mesquite, prickly pears, and marked by the presence of an 18th-century mining shaft.