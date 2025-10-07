Finlandia House / Escobedo Soliz Studio

+ 22

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Diana Rico, Alberto Calderón, Gabriel Angélico, Alexa Resendíz

General Contractor: Alma Hernández Covarrubias

Interior Design: Christel Blomqvist

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adalberto estrada

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Sergio Ayala

City: San Pedro de los Pozos

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. This project comprises a residence for a retired Finnish woman, situated in a former mining settlement within the Sierra Gorda of Guanajuato. Conceived as a discreet and contemplative refuge, the house occupies an irregularly shaped plot, densely populated with pirul trees, organ cacti, mesquite, prickly pears, and marked by the presence of an 18th-century mining shaft.