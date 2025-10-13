About the Fences - Clara Campoamor Square in San Silvestre de Guzmán / estudio veintidós

+ 19

Square • San Silvestre de Guzmán, Spain Architects: estudio veintidós

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Juanca Lagares

Lead Architects: Alejandro Infantes Pérez, Javier Muñoz Godino

Category: Square

Design Team: Antonio Recuerda Vega

Technical Team: José Luís Bartres de Rojas, Miguel Ángel Dengra

General Contractor: Construcciones Manuel Zambrano

City: San Silvestre de Guzmán

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Numerous stone fences, shale and lime walls, mills, clear water troughs, and wells stretch across the surroundings of San Silvestre de Guzmán, in the Andévalo region of Huelva. The construction tradition itself, linked to the control of the territory and its agricultural and livestock activities, is evident in the public spaces of the urban core.