  About the Fences - Clara Campoamor Square in San Silvestre de Guzmán / estudio veintidós

About the Fences - Clara Campoamor Square in San Silvestre de Guzmán / estudio veintidós

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Square
San Silvestre de Guzmán, Spain
  • Architects: estudio veintidós
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juanca Lagares
  • Lead Architects: Alejandro Infantes Pérez, Javier Muñoz Godino
  • Category: Square
  • Lead Team: Alejandro Infantes Pérez, Javier Muñoz Godino
  • Design Team: Antonio Recuerda Vega
  • Technical Team: José Luís Bartres de Rojas, Miguel Ángel Dengra
  • General Contractor: Construcciones Manuel Zambrano
  • City: San Silvestre de Guzmán
  • Country: Spain
About the Fences - Clara Campoamor Square in San Silvestre de Guzmán / estudio veintidós
© Juanca Lagares

Text description provided by the architects. Numerous stone fences, shale and lime walls, mills, clear water troughs, and wells stretch across the surroundings of San Silvestre de Guzmán, in the Andévalo region of Huelva. The construction tradition itself, linked to the control of the territory and its agricultural and livestock activities, is evident in the public spaces of the urban core.

About this office
estudio veintidós
