About the Fences - Clara Campoamor Square in San Silvestre de Guzmán / estudio veintidós

Architects: estudio veintidós
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Juanca Lagares
Lead Architects: Alejandro Infantes Pérez, Javier Muñoz Godino
Text description provided by the architects. Numerous stone fences, shale and lime walls, mills, clear water troughs, and wells stretch across the surroundings of San Silvestre de Guzmán, in the Andévalo region of Huelva. The construction tradition itself, linked to the control of the territory and its agricultural and livestock activities, is evident in the public spaces of the urban core.